Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Russia’s Kamchatka region
An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale has been recorded in Russia’s Kamchatka territory, Azernews reports, citing local media.
The tremor occurred approximately 113 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the region’s administrative center, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.
The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 20 kilometers.
No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been issued.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!