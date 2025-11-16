Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Russia’s Kamchatka region

16 November 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale has been recorded in Russia’s Kamchatka territory, Azernews reports, citing local media.

The tremor occurred approximately 113 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the region’s administrative center, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 20 kilometers.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been issued.