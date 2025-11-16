Huawei emphasizes youth as co-creators in bridging digital skills gap

16 November 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

To bridge the digital skills gap, young people must not only benefit from opportunities but also play an active role as co-creators of solutions, said Ahmed Riyad, Huawei’s Director of Strategy and Industry Development, during a session at the “Global Youth Day” held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Riyad highlighted the Generation Connect Young Leadership Program (GCYLP), a joint initiative by Huawei and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Each year, 30 young leaders from various countries receive mentoring, professional training, and seed funding. “They are not just participants—they are leaders developing digital solutions in their own communities. Azerbaijani youth are also part of this program. We believe that innovation and skills should be shaped locally by those who understand the problems,” he said.

The session also covered Huawei’s commitments to ITU’s Partner2Connect Digital Coalition. By 2025, the company aims to provide internet access to 120 million people across 80 countries, including 34 of the UN’s least developed 44 nations. Riyad noted that 90 million people have already benefited from this initiative.

Ahmed Riyad also discussed projects such as Tech4All and Skills on Wheels, highlighting the solar-powered digital learning truck, the “DJ Truck.” This initiative brings training in digital skills, cybersecurity, and online business to youth in rural and remote areas.

He further emphasized Huawei’s ICT Academy and Seeds for the Future programs, noting partnerships with over 1,000 universities in more than 100 countries to provide technical skills as well as startup and career support.

“International organizations identify global challenges for development, and we provide technological solutions. Our strategic partnership with the ITU offers an ideal platform to bridge the digital divide and foster multilateral cooperation,” Riyad concluded.