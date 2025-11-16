Global Youth Summit 2025 kicks off in Baku to empower young leaders in technology

16 November 2025 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Youth Summit 2025, dedicated to youth, has officially commenced in Baku as part of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), Azernews reports.

The summit brings together young leaders, engineers, entrepreneurs, and students from across the globe, providing a platform to expand technological knowledge, foster new partnerships, and explore the professions of the future.

Opening remarks were delivered by Samaddin Asadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau at ITU.

Both speakers highlighted the pivotal role of active youth engagement in the ICT sector, as well as the importance of space and technology industries in advancing global development goals.

Prior to the opening ceremony, an “Intergenerational Dialogue” session took place, where young participants from six ITU regional offices and Azerbaijan exchanged perspectives on the future of technology and innovation.