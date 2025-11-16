Tajik President congratulates President Aliyev on Azerbaijan joining Central Asia Consultative Meeting

16 November 2025 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

“I congratulate the esteemed Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev on the accession of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia. It is gratifying that our platform is confidently establishing its significance as an important participant in international and regional processes. It is balanced and demonstrates a commitment to advancing the growing interests of the countries in the region,” President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon stated at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in the “Central Asia + Azerbaijan” format, Azernews reports.

