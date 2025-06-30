CBA Governor attends 95th BIS annual meeting in Switzerland [PHOTOS]

30 June 2025 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), participated for the first time in the 95th annual meeting of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) held in Basel, Switzerland, Azernews reports, citing Kazimov's official social media account.

Governor Kazimov highlighted that the meeting focused on critical topics including global financial stability, financial innovation, digital security, and monetary policy. The event facilitated valuable exchanges of views among central bank leaders worldwide.

During the conference, Kazimov held bilateral meetings with several central bank governors, where they discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation between central banks and examined emerging regional economic trends.

The CBA Governor emphasized that ongoing mutual understanding and the exchange of best practices are vital to supporting the sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s financial system.