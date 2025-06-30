Yerevan tells Moscow to stay out of Armenia’s internal affairs

30 June 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenia has urged Russia to refrain from interfering in its domestic matters following remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding tensions between the Armenian government and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

According to Azernews, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan responded to Lavrov’s comments at a press conference, calling the Russian minister’s statements “incorrect and incomplete.”

“There is no struggle between the authorities and the church in Armenia,” Mirzoyan said. “Mr. Lavrov is most likely referring to the interference of certain religious figures in Armenia’s political life or their attempts to provoke a coup. This is an internal matter of Armenia.”

He added: “Officials of the Russian Federation should not, under any circumstances, presume to interfere in the internal affairs of Armenia.”

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov had commented that while the situation surrounding the Armenian Apostolic Church is Yerevan’s internal issue, Moscow hopes for a resolution in line with Armenia’s constitution and with full respect for the rights of believers.