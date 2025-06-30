Enterprises lead retail growth in Baku as trade volume nears AZN 14bln

30 June 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The volume of retail trade turnover in Baku reached 13.76 billion AZN in the first five months of 2025, marking a 4.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Baku City Statistics Department. The report highlights that the value of food products, beverages, and tobacco sold through the retail network rose by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!