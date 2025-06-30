COP29 Champion calls for greater SME involvement in green transition

30 June 2025 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Nigar Arpadarai, the High-Level Climate Champion of COP29, has emphasized the crucial role of non-state actors, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and private sector leaders, in accelerating the global transition to a green economy. In an exclusive interview with UK-based sustainability platform Edie, Arpadarai discussed the evolving landscape of UN Climate COPs and Azerbaijan’s growing contribution to climate action, Azernews reports.

“The role of the High-Level Climate Champion is to facilitate participation in the COP for any organization or individual that does not represent governments,” she noted. “This role has been in place since 2016, a year after the Paris Agreement was ratified.”

Arpadarai revealed that Baku played a key role last year in attracting over 1,000 CEOs to the COP29 Blue Zone, encouraging them to raise their climate ambitions. With more than 55,000 participants registered, COP29 marked a significant increase in engagement from businesses, scientists, NGOs, and civil society, although only official state negotiators are permitted to directly shape COP outcomes.

She acknowledged criticisms regarding the presence of the private sector at COP summits:

“I know that there is a lot of criticism of the private sector at the COP. But if we are talking about a green economy, a green transition, how can we achieve this without the private sector? Will you reach it?”

Arpadarai also stressed the vital role of SMEs in ensuring climate goals are inclusive and achievable at the local level. Citing Brazil’s example — where over 95% of businesses are SMEs providing more than 70% of employment — she underscored how these enterprises can bridge the gap between official COP policies and grassroots implementation.

“SMEs are the connecting link between the official COP process and local implementation,” she said, warning that if transitions appear imposed from the top without local engagement, they risk being viewed as unfair or unattainable.

At the Heart of the City SME Climate Action Exchange, Arpadarai outlined three core actions the COP29 and COP30 teams should undertake together:

Deliver practical tools and support to 30,000 SMEs to help them transition to sustainable practices;

Ensure 150 large companies include SMEs in their value chains, empowering them to measure, report, and reduce emissions;

Engage multilateral development banks to unlock climate finance dedicated to SMEs.

With wealthy nations pledging to increase annual climate finance from $100 billion to $300 billion by 2035, Arpadarai stressed the urgency of efficient mobilization:

“Resources are available and time is so valuable that it should not be wasted on ‘reinventing the wheel’ — especially with COP30 less than four months away.”

Her remarks underline the importance of translating climate ambition into action, ensuring that finance, innovation, and local actors all work in tandem to achieve net-zero goals.