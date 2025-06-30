Azernews.Az

Monday June 30 2025

Exports to the Netherlands double in first five months of this year

30 June 2025 15:15 (UTC+04:00)
Exports to the Netherlands double in first five months of this year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The Netherlands accounted for 0.85 percent of Azerbaijan’s overall trade turnover during the first five months of the year, reflecting a growing economic partnership between the two countries. Exports from Azerbaijan to the Netherlands more than doubled, amounting to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more