Bodies of Azerbaijani brothers killed in Yekaterinburg to be returned to Baku

30 June 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The remains of Ziyeddin and Huseyn Safarov, Azerbaijani nationals killed during a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) operation in Yekaterinburg, will be repatriated to Azerbaijan on June 30, the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg has confirmed, Azernews reports via Trend.

According to Seyfaddin Huseynli, the brother of the deceased, the flight is scheduled to depart Yekaterinburg at 17:30 Baku time, with arrival in Baku expected at 20:25, provided there are no delays.

It should be recalled that on the morning of June 27, Russian security forces conducted a large-scale operation in more than ten residences where Azerbaijanis were living in Yekaterinburg. The Safarov family, originally from Agdam, was particularly targeted. During the raid, Ziyeddin and Huseyn Safarov were fatally shot, and several others were arrested and hospitalised.

The incident has sparked widespread concern in Azerbaijan, prompting official responses from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has demanded an urgent investigation and justice for the victims.