Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan hold defense cooperation meeting in Baku [PHOTOS]

30 June 2025

In line with the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan, representatives from the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan held a meeting in Baku to deepen defense collaboration between the two countries, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, the meeting took place at the Department of International Military Cooperation, where the Kazakh delegation was informed about the Azerbaijani Army’s implementation of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) program, recent reforms in the military education system, and the integration of a planning, programming, and budgeting framework in defense planning.

As part of the visit, Kazakh officials also observed how NATO standards are being applied within OCC battalions of the Azerbaijani Army. The guests were given a detailed briefing on OCC unit structures and familiarized with the military equipment in use.

The meeting concluded with an in-depth exchange of views and discussion of issues of mutual interest.