Tourism uptick signals Azerbaijan’s growing global appeal

30 June 2025 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Between January and May of this year, nearly one million foreigners and stateless persons visited Azerbaijan from 178 countries. This figure represents a positive upward trend, modest in percentage, but substantial in significance. In an increasingly competitive global tourism and business environment, even a small increase signals resilience, confidence, and potential. Visitors are arriving from all corners of the world—from Russia to India, from Saudi Arabia to China. The largest share came from...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!