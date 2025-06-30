Rwanda to adopt Azerbaijan’s “ASAN service” public service model [PHOTOS]

30 June 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The government of Rwanda will implement Azerbaijan’s internationally acclaimed “ASAN service” model, following an agreement reached during an official visit by a high-level Azerbaijani delegation, Azernews reports.

According to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, a delegation led by Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev visited Rwanda at the invitation of the country’s authorities. During the visit, meetings were held with the Rwanda Development Council, the Minister of Public Service, and senior officials from other institutions.

Chairman Mehdiyev delivered a comprehensive presentation on the ASAN model, which streamlines public service delivery through efficiency, transparency, and citizen satisfaction.

Following the discussions, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Azerbaijani State Agency and the Rwanda Development Council. The agreement envisions establishing a public service center in Rwanda modeled on Azerbaijan’s ASAN service experience.

The cooperation stems from interest expressed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame during his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 summit in Baku. In response, a Rwandan delegation had earlier visited Azerbaijan to study the ASAN model firsthand.

It is worth noting that Rwanda will be the second African nation to implement the ASAN service model. Earlier in June 2025, Ethiopia launched the “MESOB” public service center, also based on Azerbaijan’s ASAN experience, reflecting growing international recognition of the Azerbaijani innovation in public governance.