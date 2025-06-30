Khatai Arts Center opens exhibition timed to Armed Forces Day [PHOTOS]

30 June 2025 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The opening of the exhibition, showcasing the results of the "Power of Our Army" (Ordumuzun Qüdrəti) contest, has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Khatai District Department of the Main Youth and Sports Directorate, the Khatai District Executive Authority, and the Khatai Arts Center, the event was dedicated to Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day (June 26).

The ceremony was attended by the director of the Khatai Arts Center, Zahid Azadov, the head of the Department of Humanitarian Affairs of the Khatai District Executive Authority, Panah Imanov and the head of the Khatai District Department of the Main Youth and Sports Directorate, Tural Ahmadov.

During the event, it was emphasized that the initiative aims to foster patriotic values among the youth. From numerous submissions received for the contest, approximately 70 exemplary works were selected for the final exhibition. The central themes of the display revolved around national unity, courage, and unwavering devotion to the homeland.

The exhibition concluded with a ceremony presenting letters of appreciation, certificates, and commemorative gifts.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.