Reza Deghati's photo exhibition held in Paris [PHOTOS]

From May 30 to July 10, a photography exhibition titled "The Valley of Knowledge" was held in the heart of Paris, at the Pantheon Square, organized by renowned photojournalist Reza Deghati and Rachel Deghati, founder of the "Sema" Publishing ouse, Azernews reports.

This exhibition marks a significant recognition of Reza Deghati's work, as he is the first photographer to be invited to showcase his work at the Pantheon.

AZERBAIJAN ON THE WORLD STAGE

The exhibition was supported by the “Webistan” office, the “Reza Visual Academy,” and the “Sema” publishing house. Through this project, Reza Deghati presents to the world his photographs taken in ancient regions of Azerbaijan, such as Gobustan and Khinalug. This further strengthens Azerbaijan's position on the world's aesthetic and philosophical map.

A MESSAGE FROM REZA

"It brings me joy to promote Azerbaijan's rich and profound culture on an international level."

POETRY IN THE LANGUAGE OF PHOTOGRAPHS

In Reza Deghati's photographs, it is not only the image that speaks but also human stories, peoples, wars, and heroes. His photos are accompanied by poetic quotes. The exhibition takes visitors on a deep internal journey through 42 photographs and 27 poetic texts. The theme of the exhibition is inspired by one of the seven valleys in the 12th-century Persian poet Attar's Conference of the Birds, specifically the Valley of Knowledge, symbolizing the spiritual search of a human being.

"A person who does not travel, does not read, slowly dies"

"Knowledge is our natural and inseparable heritage."

A VOICE FROM NASIMI

The exhibition also features selected verses from the Sigh of the Unbearable ghazal by the great Azerbaijani poet Imadeddin Nasimi. This reflects the harmonious union of photography and poetry, capturing the spirit of our cultural heritage:

"I am the arrow, I am the bow, I am the sage, I am the youth"

"I contain two worlds, but I do not fit into this world."

EDUCATION AND SOCIAL MISSION

The exhibition also serves an educational and social purpose. Held at the main square of the Pantheon in the heart of Paris, it is accompanied by special tours for schoolchildren and teachers.

The main objectives of the exhibition are:

To emphasize the importance of knowledge and learning

To promote the culture of reading and writing

To develop the creativity and visual expression abilities of youth

To establish a connection between photography and literature

KNOWLEDGE – UNITY AND THE MEANING OF LIFE

At the philosophical center of the exhibition stands a question:

"Where is the world heading?"

Amid technological advancements, social isolation, and cultural fragmentation, Reza and Rachel present the Valley of Knowledge – the path of a human being in understanding themselves and the world – as a direction leading to a shared future. Knowledge is not just a fact; it is a living, changing, and shared value.