Classical music concert held as part of Baku Piano Festival 2025 [PHOTOS]

30 June 2025 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Mugham Center has hosted a classical music concert featuring pianist Rüya Taner (Northern Cyprus), pianist Yegana Akhundova and the Baku Chamber Orchestra conducted by Valid Aghayev as part of the Baku Piano Festival 2025, Azernews reports.

As part of the event, the International Mugham Center also hosted an exhibition, organized by the Arts Council Azerbaijan, which featured works by contemporary Azerbaijani artists.

The concert was a sell-out, attended by famous representatives of the music community and intelligentsia. The musicians made the evening unforgettable for the audience, who responded with a standing ovation.

Baku Piano Festival 2025 took place on June 14-28. During the festival, residents and guests of the capital enjoyed a large concert program featuring music of various genres.

The festival featured art events, exhibitions, a literary competition, and jam sessions.

A highlight of the festival was the "We Are the Future" concert, showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

