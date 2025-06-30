Azerbaijan awards Fikrat Mammadov "Sharaf" order - decree

30 June 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Mammadov received the prestigious "Sharaf" order in recognition of his extensive and impactful contributions within the justice and judicial frameworks of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Fikrat Mammadov has been awarded the "Sharaf" order, Azernews reports.

