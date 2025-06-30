Azerbaijan to ban marriages between certain relatives starting tomorrow
Starting July 1, 2025, marriages between certain relatives will be prohibited in Azerbaijan, according to amendments to the Family Code, Azernews reports.
Under the new regulations, individuals who share a common biological grandparent—specifically, the children of brothers and/or sisters—will no longer be permitted to marry. The ban also extends to marriages between uncles (or maternal uncles) and their nieces, as well as aunts (or maternal aunts) and their nephews, if there is a biological familial connection.
The restriction builds upon the current legislation, which already prohibits marriages between the following:
-
Close relatives (parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, full and half-siblings sharing both parents);
-
Adoptive parents and adopted children;
-
Individuals where one or both are already married to someone else;
-
Individuals who have not undergone the medical examination required under Article 13 of the Family Code;
-
Individuals who have been declared legally incapacitated by a court due to mental illness or intellectual disability.
The new legal provision is part of Azerbaijan’s effort to address genetic health risks and align family law with international standards.
