EU's Kallas: Better Armenia-Azerbaijan ties key to lasting regional peace

30 June 2025 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Better relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan can pave the way for lasting peace in the South Caucasus, said European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas, Azernews reports.

Kallas made the remarks during a joint briefing with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Today we discussed relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU continues to strongly support the normalization of relations between the two countries on the basis of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders,” she stated.

“There is no alternative to these three principles. We are pleased with the progress on the path of bilateral normalization. Better relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan can pave the way for lasting peace in the region,” Kallas emphasized.