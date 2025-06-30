Azerbaijan urges global community not to remain silent on ongoing humanitarian law violations [PHOTO]

30 June 2025 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The international community must not remain silent in the face of ongoing violations of humanitarian law, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a social media post, Azernews reports.

The statement highlighted a tragic landmine explosion that occurred on June 30 in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, resulting in the severe injury of a police officer in the Aghdam region. The officer’s right leg was amputated due to the blast.

Since the end of the 2020 Patriotic War, Azerbaijan has recorded 399 mine-related casualties, including both fatalities and serious injuries.

The Ministry condemned Armenia’s continued refusal to provide complete and accurate maps of mined areas, stressing that this poses a serious threat to civilians and all those living and working in the affected regions.

“Armenia’s persistent denial to hand over full minefield maps continues to endanger lives. The international community must not stay silent in the face of such grave humanitarian violations,” the statement read.