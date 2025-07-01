Economic Cooperation Organization Youth Forum kicks off in Aghdam

1 July 2025 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The city of Aghdam is hosting the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Youth Forum for the first time as part of "ECO Week," Azernews reports.

The main objective of the forum is to strengthen the involvement of young people in shaping the future of the ECO region and to integrate their ideas into the organisation's new development strategy.

The event aims to promote youth engagement in sustainable development, economic integration, and innovation, while also encouraging their participation in decision-making processes.

Key topics on the forum’s agenda include economic and trade cooperation, sustainability and technology, human capital development, and more.

The forum also serves as a vital platform for enhancing the role of youth in regional policy-making and highlighting their contributions to future generations.