Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Azerbaijan on July 3-4
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will be visiting Azerbaijan on July 3-4, Azernews reports, citing the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.
During his visit, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states, which will take place in Khankendi.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev recently invited his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the upcoming ECO Summit in Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization founded to promote economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among its member states in Eurasia.
By fostering collaboration in areas such as trade, transport, energy, and sustainable development, ECO aims to enhance regional integration and contribute to the shared prosperity and stability of its members.
