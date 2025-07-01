Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime
A new government decision extending Azerbaijan’s special quarantine regime has officially come into effect today.
According to Azernews, the extension follows a decree signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. The measure is intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the country and to minimize its potential consequences.
Under the decision, the special quarantine regime will remain in force until 6:00 a.m. on October 1, 2025.
Previously, the regime had been set to expire on July 1 at 6:00 a.m.
