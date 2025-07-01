Western Europe scorched by record-breaking heatwave

1 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A powerful heatwave continues to grip parts of Western Europe, with temperatures in Spain already breaking historical records, Azernews reports.

Some areas are experiencing extreme highs of up to 46°C — the hottest ever recorded in the country for the month of June.

According to reports from international media, the highest temperature was registered in El Granado, a town in Spain’s southern Andalusia region. Meteorological agencies confirm this is the most intense heat recorded in Spain at this time of year since official tracking began.

Elsewhere in Spain, temperatures remain dangerously high, with 44°C in Montoro and 43.9°C in Fuentes de Andalucía.

And the heat may not have peaked yet.

Forecasters warn that temperatures are expected to continue rising across the region over the coming days. Countries including France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom are all bracing for sweltering conditions as the heatwave expands.

In the UK, yellow and brown weather alerts have been issued for parts of England over the weekend. London could see highs of 35°C by Monday, prompting health and safety warnings from authorities.

Experts are urging residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and check on vulnerable individuals as Europe faces what could become one of its most intense summer heatwaves in recent years.