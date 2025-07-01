Azerbaijan elected vice-president of UN Financing for Development Conference in Seville [PHOTO]

1 July 2025 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The 4th United Nations Global Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) officially opened on July 1 in Seville, Spain, bringing together representatives from 164 countries and 49 international organizations to address global economic challenges and sustainable development priorities, Azernews reports.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan is represented at the high-level forum by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. The Azerbaijani delegation also includes the First Deputy Minister of Finance, the country’s Ambassador to Spain, the Director of the Agency for International Development Assistance under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, and senior officials from the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economy.

Notably, on the first day of the conference, Samir Sharifov was elected one of the vice-presidents of the event during the election of its presidium — a recognition of Azerbaijan’s growing role in shaping global development policy.

The President of COP29 and the Climate Envoy of the President of Azerbaijan are also attending the conference, which marks the first time the global FFD event is being held in a European country.

FFD4 serves as a vital international platform for aligning financial strategies, policies, and cooperation efforts in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Key issues on this year’s agenda include public debt management, international tax reform aimed at curbing tax evasion, and the integration of climate finance into broader development strategies.

The conference outcomes are expected to influence global financial architecture and sustainability planning leading into the next decade.