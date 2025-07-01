13 people detained for border violations in Azerbaijan last month

1 July 2025 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A total of 13 individuals were detained last month for illegally crossing Azerbaijan’s state border, Azernews reports, citing a report issued by the State Border Service.

Among those detained, eight were Azerbaijani citizens, two from Pakistan, one each from Turkiye, Iran, and Ghana.

The authorities also intercepted eight individuals attempting to cross the border using forged date stamps, passports, or documents belonging to others. Additionally, 905 people were detained for violating border regime rules, and appropriate legal actions were taken against them.

In related crime prevention operations, law enforcement agencies detained 289 individuals wanted by authorities and handed them over to the relevant bodies. The exit of 428 individuals banned from leaving the country was prevented, and entry was denied to 35 persons prohibited from entering Azerbaijan.