Yekaterinburg tragedy raises alarm over rights of Azerbaijanis in Russia [COMMENTARY]

The deaths of Azerbaijani nationals Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov in Yekaterinburg during a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) operation have triggered significant public outcry and raised serious questions about procedural integrity, human rights, and cross-border diplomacy.

According to official Russian sources, the two brothers died during a law enforcement raid linked to an unresolved homicide case from 2001. However, the Azerbaijani side, including family members and forensic experts, has expressed skepticism toward this narrative. Reports of signs of torture, inconsistent with the official account, have deepened concerns. Azerbaijani authorities swiftly responded by summoning Russia’s chargé d’affaires and suspending cultural and diplomatic engagements—signals of a strained and sensitive bilateral relationship.

This incident underscores the broader challenge of protecting the rights of foreign nationals in detention, especially in highly charged security operations. While law enforcement agencies have a mandate to pursue justice, that mandate must be tempered by legal safeguards and respect for due process. Even in cases involving serious allegations, suspects are entitled to humane treatment and the presumption of innocence.

Equally concerning is the opacity surrounding the operation and its aftermath. Transparency and accountability are not merely ethical imperatives; they are necessary to sustain trust between nations. When autopsy reports, testimonies, and media access are restricted, it can inflame tensions and erode public confidence in the institutions tasked with justice.

At the same time, it is essential to avoid premature conclusions. An objective investigation—ideally with international or third-party observers—could play a constructive role in uncovering the truth while calming the diplomatic storm. It would also send a reassuring message to diaspora communities across the region.

The Yekaterinburg incident is not just a bilateral matter; it speaks to universal issues of legal protection, transparency, and respect for sovereignty. The loss of life—regardless of legal context—is a human tragedy. The path forward should prioritize clarity over conjecture, justice over justification, and dialogue over division.

Speaking to Azernews, Rey Karimoglu, the head of CSO called “Azerbaijan Mine Victims Association” Public Union, noted that incidents of harsh treatment of Azerbaijanis living in Russia by Russian law enforcement agencies are, unfortunately, not unprecedented. He reminded that numerous such troubling episodes have occurred over time.

“Figuratively speaking, the recent events amount to a form of terror. Simultaneous raids were conducted on several homes inhabited by members of the same community, where they were subjected to torture, beatings, serious bodily harm, and verbal abuse. Furthermore, two individuals were reportedly beaten to death while in police custody.

First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. May they rest in peace. On the other hand, this situation is deeply disturbing. As an Azerbaijani, I condemn these actions and express my strong protest. Regrettably, all of this is happening in a country that is considered a strategic ally of Azerbaijan,” Rey Karimoglu noted.

He added that a noticeable deteriorations in the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in recent years has been witnessed and he called it regrettable.

“Personally, I find it perplexing that relations between the two countries were stable, yet such actions against Azerbaijanis took place. Undoubtedly, these events will further negatively impact bilateral ties — impacts that are already becoming visible.

To be honest, I would never have wished for this. Several million Azerbaijanis live in Russia, and their lives and property are now under threat. This causes us immense concern. At the same time, the conduct displayed by Russian security forces is unacceptable. We hope that those responsible for these crimes will be held accountable,” the head of CSO concluded.