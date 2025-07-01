Crackdown expands as Armenian authorities inspect property linked to arrested archbishops

1 July 2025 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Following the arrest warrants issued against Archbishops Bagrat Galstanyan and Mikael Ajapakhyan in connection with an alleged coup plot, Armenian authorities have launched a large-scale inspection of the assets belonging to their close associates, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media sources.

Inspections are being conducted on the property of anyone believed to have ties to the two detained senior clerics.

The crackdown follows Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s June 24 statement, in which he warned of preparations for a coup d'état. Shortly after, law enforcement agencies initiated searches and arrests targeting suspects linked to the case, including operations at the residences of the Shirak Diocese and the Catholicosate in Echmiadzin.

The court has ordered two months of pre-trial detention for Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan and Archbishop Mikael Ajapakhyan, who head the Tavush for the Homeland movement and the Shirak Diocese, respectively.