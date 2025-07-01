Azerbaijani President congratulates Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

1 July 2025 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the occasion of the nation's national holiday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia have been steadily developing in recent times. Your official visit to our country in February holds a special place in the history of our interstate relations. I fondly recall our meeting, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust.

Today, favorable conditions have been created to further expand the agenda of Azerbaijan-Somalia bilateral relations. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen the friendly ties between our countries and to further develop our cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral platforms, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and your friendly nation everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 June 2025