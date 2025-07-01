New ranking table of national athletes announced

1 July 2025 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the ranking table of national team athletes in Olympic sports as of July 2025, Azernews reports.

The list is led by judoka Zelim Tskayev with 330 points. Other Azerbaijani judokas, Zelim Kotsoyev and Eljan Hajiyev, hold the second and third positions, respectively.

The ranking table also includes Rashid Mammadaliyev (judo), Ushangi Kokauri (judo), Nikita Simonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Gurban Gurbanov (Greco-Roman wrestling), Giorgi Meshvildishvili (freestyle wrestling), Hasrat Jafarov(Greco-Roman wrestling), and Nihat Mammadli (Greco-Roman wrestling).

The ranking table has been compiled based on athletes' results from January 1 to June 30.

Calculation of ranking points is carried out based on the rules set by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

International competitions in each sport are categorised into five groups according to their ranking, and points are awarded according to the positions held in those competitions.