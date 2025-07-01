National acrobats win silver medals at international tournament [PHOTOS]

1 July 2025 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's national acrobatic gymnastics team has won silver medals at the World Cup held in Rzeszów, Poland, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented by the men's pair - Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, the mixed pair - Sabir Aghayev and Milana Aliyeva, the men's group - Al-Mashayxi Abdulla, Seymur Jafarov, Riad Safarov, and Rasul Seyidli, and the women's group - Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, and Nazrin Zeyniyeva.

In the mixed pairs program, the men's pair - Al-Mashayxi Abdulla, Seymur Jafarov, Riad Safarov, and Rasul Seyidli scored 29.070 points, while the men's pair - Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev scored 28.730 points, earning second place and winning the silver medals.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.