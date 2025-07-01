Russian nationals detained in Baku over drug trafficking and cyber fraud operations [VIDEO]

1 July 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan has detained two organized criminal groups suspected of being involved in drug transit from Iran, online narcotics trafficking, and cyber fraud activities, Azernews reports.

The detained individuals are citizens of the Russian Federation.

The ministry stated that operational and investigative measures are ongoing to uncover the full scope of the groups' illegal activities and identify any additional accomplices.

The case highlights growing efforts by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies to combat transnational crime networks operating through digital and cross-border channels.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4