Children's concerts held within 'We are the future' project [PHOTOS]

With the uplifting slogan "We are the future," the Baku Piano Festival 2025 showcased children's concerts that turned out to be among the most heartfelt and luminous moments of the event, Azernews reports.

The project "We are the Future" is an integral part of the Baku Piano Festival. This music project was specially created to support and bring young talents to the stage and give them the opportunity to perform together with professional classical and jazz musicians.

During the festival, two children's concerts took place: one focused on classical music and the other on jazz.

The "We are the Future" initiative was developed by the festival organizers as a positive beginning for talented children's musical journeys.

At first, only one children's concert was held during the festival. However, the project has significantly expanded over time, and starting from last year, the concerts now span two days: the first day features classical music, and the second day is dedicated to jazz.

The classical music concert featured an orchestra conducted by Valid Aghayev. This event is truly a highlight of the Baku Piano Festival, radiating warmth, sincerity, and unwavering optimism for the future.

The Baku Piano Festival 2025 offered a dynamic and diverse program that resonated with both residents and visitors of the city.

From performances spanning various musical genres to engaging art exhibitions, literary competitions, and intimate jam sessions, the festival had something for everyone. A particularly proud moment for the festival was the "We Are the Future" concert, which highlighted the incredible talent of young musicians.

As the curtains fell on this spectacular celebration of music and culture, the 4th edition of the Baku Piano Festival left a legacy of artistic brilliance, collaboration, and a renewed sense of connection between nations.

All photos are sourced from the festival's official social media channels.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.