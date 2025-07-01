bp and partners complete English education initiative for Azerbaijani youth [PHOTOS]

1 July 2025 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM, and TotalEnergies – is pleased to announce the successful completion of an educational initiative aimed at supporting young English language learners in Baku and surrounding areas, Azernews reports.

This project was specifically designed to benefit children from families who may not otherwise have access to high-quality, intensive English language instruction, as well as students who demonstrate strong academic performance.

This initiative reflects bp and its co-venturers’ ongoing commitment to education and youth development in Azerbaijan.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp vice president for the Caspian region, said: “At a time of unprecedented global change and rapid digitization, English has become essential for navigating the digital world and adapting to evolving circumstances and processes. We are pleased to be able to support young and talented Azerbaijani learners of English in gaining the confidence to keep pace with this transformation and to build upon the foundation provided by their school programmes. We hope that what they have learned will serve as a strong basis for their future academic and professional success, empowering them to engage more fully with global opportunities and contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

The programme offered face-to-face English language courses to 60 students aged 6 to 17 during the 2024/2025 academic year. The courses were structured into two groups: Primary Plus for children aged 6–10, and Secondary Plus for those aged 11–17.

Student selection and placement were carried out through online assessments for learners aged 8–17 to determine the appropriate course level. Children aged 6–7 were placed based on age. The programme delivered a total of 96 hours of instruction over 32 weeks, with each lesson lasting 90 minutes.

As part of the programme, all participants received progress reports in February and June 2025, and were awarded certificates upon successful completion of the course.

The project was implemented by the British Council.

The total project budget was 99,153 AZN (approximately $58,325), covering student recruitment and placement testing, registration, course materials, and the full delivery of the 96-hour English course.