LG Electronics buys Norway’s OSO Hotwater to boost HVAC reach
LG Electronics announced the acquisition of OSO Hotwater, a Norwegian manufacturer of premium water heating solutions, marking a significant strategic move to expand its global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) business. The deal, disclosed on Monday, gives LG a 100 percent stake in OSO, although the acquisition price remains undisclosed. Industry insiders estimate the deal to be worth several hundred billion Korean won, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.
