ECO secretary-general backs student exchange at Garabagh University

1 July 2025 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad Majid Khan, announced plans to implement a student exchange program, following a proposal by the rector of Garabagh University, Azernews reports.

Speaking today at the Youth Forum held in Aghdam as part of the inaugural “Economic Cooperation Organization Week,” Khan emphasized the importance of students from various countries in the region coming to study in Khankendi.

He highlighted that fostering educational opportunities in Khankendi is vital for regional cooperation and development.

He added that concrete steps to actively involve youth in achieving common goals are crucial.

“We must ensure that young people are not just passive participants but active leaders in shaping and realizing our shared goals and aspirations,” Khan emphasized.

He underscored that building a more integrated and interconnected region requires success not only through intergovernmental cooperation but also through the active participation of all key stakeholders, including youth, women, and the private sector.

“These groups play a central role in the transformation of any country or region. This Forum, dedicated to expanding youth involvement in building a sustainable and climate-resilient future, highlights the vital importance of the new generation’s participation in shaping the future of our region. By engaging and supporting youth, we can bring fresh perspectives, creativity, and innovation to address current challenges,” Khan concluded.