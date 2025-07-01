President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Rwandan counterpart

1 July 2025 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the occasion of the nation's national holiday.

Azernews presents the letter:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Rwanda.

It is gratifying to witness the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Rwanda. I fondly recall our meeting in Baku during your visit to Azerbaijan last November for COP29, as well as our exchange of views and discussions.

Today, there are excellent opportunities to further expand the scope of Azerbaijan-Rwanda relations and our mutually beneficial cooperation. I believe that our joint efforts to develop our friendly relations and deepen our cooperation will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples.

On this significant day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your friendly nation peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan