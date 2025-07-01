Energy Ministry announces formation of “Green Corridor Union” LLC to boost regional green energy cooperation

1 July 2025 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Energy has officially announced the establishment and approval of the charter for the new joint venture, “Green Corridor Union” LLC, created in partnership between Azerbaijan’s “Azerenergy” OJSC, Kazakhstan’s “Electric Grid Operating Company,” and Uzbekistan’s “National Electric Grids” OJSC, Azernews reports.

The joint venture will spearhead the implementation of the “Azerenergy” green energy project. Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov highlighted the strategic significance of the “Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Development and Transmission of Green Energy,” signed by the heads of state from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan during the COP29 summit.

He also referenced the accompanying Implementation Program involving the energy ministries of these three countries and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at advancing the collaborative green energy initiative.

The new company, “Green Corridor Union” LLC, based in Baku, will serve as a central platform for coordinating regional efforts in sustainable energy development. The project is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing energy security, supporting sustainable development goals, and advancing the green energy agenda across the involved nations.

At a formal signing ceremony, the joint venture’s charter was signed by Ziyeddin Guliyev, Vice President of “Azerenergy” OJSC; Saltanat Shunayeva, Head of Department at Kazakhstan’s Electric Grid Operating Company; and Feruz Kurbonov, Deputy Chairman of the Board at Uzbekistan’s National Electric Grids. It was also announced that Farhad Mammadov will serve as the General Director of the newly formed “Green Corridor Union” LLC.