Azerbaijan National Library unveils its new logo [PHOTOS]

2 July 2025 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has presented its new logo, Azernews reports.

During the event, the library director Karim Tahirov discussed the concept behind the logo.

"The logo is a collection of symbols created to promote the activities of the institution. The new logo has been developed in accordance with modern requirements. The main elements of the new logo of the national library are an eight-pointed star — a symbol of our national identity and sovereignty, the outline of an open book, and a silhouette of a person in front of an open computer, symbolizing digitalization. The essence of the concept lies in the unity of the traditional book and the modern digital world," the library director said.

"The logo plays an important role in concisely conveying the library’s values, the tasks it faces, and its status. From now on, the Azerbaijan National Library will promote and showcase its activities on the international stage under the new logo," he added.

Head of MƏN Branding & Architecture Elchin Ashurov responsible for corporate branding and the designer of the logo, noted that the library is one of the fundamental pillars of society.

Director of the Scientific Library of Baku State University Nigar Ismayilova pointed out that the library possesses the most extensive book collection in the republic.

Deputy director of the Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Shahla Guliyeva characterized the logo as a combination of national-spiritual values and modern trends.

With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library has an extensive collection of literature in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.

The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his personal library.

In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding. In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook "Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.

Over the past years, the National Library has signed a memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80 libraries.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to restore libraries in the Garabagh region.

A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund by a number of international organizations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and print houses.