Azercell and Azerbaijan Judo Federation’s social project "This is the Way" wins international recognition

2 July 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Campaign named a finalist in four categories and awarded two medals at the prestigious advertising festival

The social initiative “This is the Way”, a joint project by Azercell Telecom LLC and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, received high honors at the Kyiv International Advertising Festival (KIAF) — one of the most prestigious industry events recognizing excellence in advertising and creative communications.

The campaign was awarded two Silver Medals in the categories “Collaboration and Partnership” and “Non-Profit and Charity Projects”. Additionally, it was selected as a finalist in two more categories: “Corporate Image and Reputation” and “Co-Branding Initiatives”, earning praise from an international jury of experts in advertising, marketing, and the creative industries.

The primary goal of the “This is the Way” project is to raise awareness among youth about the dangers of harmful habits and to promote healthy lifestyles through sports. As part of the initiative, young people were offered free judo training at Judo Federation schools and branches.

The campaign featured extensive educational outreach, with awareness posters placed near schools and public areas across Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan. These visual materials highlighted the destructive consequences of drug use and encouraged young people to make conscious, positive choices.

It is also worth noting that the song “Bir də gəlsəm”, written by renowned rap artist Orkhan Zeynalli specifically for the project, gained significant popularity. The music video, directed by acclaimed Azerbaijani filmmaker Emil Guliyev, quickly amassed millions of views on social media, generating widespread public interest and support.

As a result of the campaign, nearly 900 young people chose to participate in regular judo training — taking a meaningful step toward an active and healthy lifestyle.

Founded in 2000, the Kyiv International Advertising Festival is recognized as one of the leading international platforms that brings together professionals from the fields of advertising, public relations, media, and design.

The international recognition of “This is the Way” at KIAF underscores the project’s significant social impact and the effectiveness of its communication strategy on a global stage.