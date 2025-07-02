Azerbaijan, Georgia explore AI-Driven innovations in central banking
In a move signaling deeper regional cooperation and digital transformation, the central banks ofAzerbaijan and Georgia have held high-level discussions on the practical implementation of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems in financial oversight and regulation, Azernews reports, citing the National Bank of Georgia (NBA).
According to a statement from the National Bank of Georgia, a delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan(CBA) visited Tbilisi to exchange insights on cutting-edge financial technologies and regulatory practices.
During the visit, Georgian officials shared their experience in:
-
Risk-based supervision frameworks
-
Anti-money laundering (AML) strategies
-
Fintech integration and innovation
A key focus of the dialogue was theautomation of risk limit controls and the real-world application of AI-supported systems in banking operations. These technologies are increasingly seen as essential tools for enhancing efficiency, detecting financial crimes, and managing systemic risks in real time.
The meeting reflects a growing trend among regional financial institutions to embrace digital transformation and collaborate on AI-driven solutions that can modernize regulatory practices and strengthen financial stability.
