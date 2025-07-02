Culture Ministry launches playwriting competition

2 July 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry is pleased to announce "From Victory to Pen" playwriting competition, organized in partnership with the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, Azernews reports.

The competition is held on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. The main aim of the competition is to encourage the creation of new literary works.

According to the competition rules, each author may submit only one work.

The works must be original and must not have been published or disseminated anywhere before. All works should be written in Azerbaijani language.

The plays should reflect the heroes of the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terror operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in the Garabagh region in 2023, as well as the social, psychological, and military impacts of the war and historic victory.

Works that do not meet the competition criteria will not be accepted by the commission.

Three winners will be selected by the commission established by the relevant order of the Culture Ministry, according to the evaluation criteria.

The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of 3,000 AZN, the second-place winner 2,500 AZN, and the third-place winner 1,500 AZN.

The deadline for submitting plays is September 30.

Participants should send their works to the email address [email protected].

For additional information, please call (012) 147.