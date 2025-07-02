TAP elevates Azerbaijan’s position amid EU energy diversification drive

2 July 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Recent trading activity at the Netherlands’ Title Transfer Facility (TTF)—Europe’s most liquid virtual gas hub—shows futures prices for August contracts rising to $411.5, reflecting continued upward pressure in the region’s gas markets. These numbers are not arbitrary. They reflect deeper, long-term trends: constrained supplies, geopolitical tensions, and an EU-wide push to diversify away from Russian gas. Azerbaijan, through its reliable exports via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), has become an essential player in filling that gap...

