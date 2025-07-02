Women’s role in labor market is priority, says ADB representative at ECO Forum

2 July 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Ensuring women have a meaningful place in the labor market remains a key priority, said Faraj Huseynbayov, the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) representative for Azerbaijan, during the first-ever ECO Women’s Forum held in Lachin, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Huseynbayov emphasized the importance of enhancing women's skills through targeted training programs. “One of our main goals is to offer courses in digital literacy, technical skills, and vocational training. We aim to create quality jobs and open opportunities for women in non-traditional professions as well,” he said.

Faraj noted that ADB is increasing its financial support for education initiatives and is committed to improving outcomes in this area.

“We continue to focus on building civil society, strengthening partnerships with the private sector, and sharing best practices. We also promote gender-responsive innovation and always support the integration of gender equality into member states’ education plans so that services in the education sector reflect gender considerations,” he noted.

F.Huseynbayov also highlighted the opportunities presented by the transition to a green economy, stressing the need to actively involve women in this shift.

“The ADB supports the development of national green growth strategies and programs that encourage women to acquire green skills. We are committed to helping women secure a rightful place in the labor market,” he said.

He added that ADB allocates 60 percent of its sovereign funds to initiatives that promote gender equality, underscoring the bank’s dedication to advancing women’s empowerment across its member countries.