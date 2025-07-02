Zangezur Corridor to link East and West, says Turkish official

2 July 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan, with its rapidly expanding economy, is increasingly seen as a land of opportunity, offering a broad spectrum of business prospects across various sectors, Azernews reports, citing Ali Kopuz, First Vice President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, as he said during the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Business Forum held in the historic city of Shusha

He emphasized Azerbaijan’s momentum and strategic significance in the regional economic landscape.

"Türkiye places great importance on the Zangezur Corridor," Kopuz stated, highlighting the pivotal role the proposed corridor could play in connecting East to West.

"Once completed, this project will enable a transit route accessible to all," he added.

Kopuz also addressed ongoing challenges faced by ECO member countries:

"We are encountering logistical hurdles and ongoing visa issues in our region. It is essential to improve trade conditions and create a more favorable business environment. Attracting investment must become a priority," he said.

The forum showcased Azerbaijan’s emergence as a regional business hub, with Shusha symbolizing both the nation’s cultural revival and its growing international economic engagement.