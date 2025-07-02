ECO member states’ economy accounts for $2.4 T, highlights Azerbaijani Business Leader at ECO Forum

2 July 2025 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

The combined nominal gross domestic product (GDP) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states reached approximately $2.4 trillion in 2023, representing 2.3% of the global GDP, Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), announced during his speech at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Business Forum held in Shusha, Azernews reports.

