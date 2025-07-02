AFFA Youth Leagues 2025/2026 season team registration now open

2 July 2025 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Registration has opened for teams wishing to participate in the upcoming 2025/2026 season of the AFFA Youth Leagues, covering categories from U-8 to U-17, Azernews reports.

This announcement was made by AFFA's press service.

The deadline for new team registrations is August 10 at 14:00.

Interested teams should reach out to [email protected] to complete their registration process.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.