Milli Majlis commission issues statement on disinformation campaign following Yekaterinburg events

2 July 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Milli Majlis' Commission on Countering Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats has issued a statement regarding the information campaign being conducted against Azerbaijan and its citizens, particularly in the aftermath of recent events in Yekaterinburg.

Azernews presents the full statement:

“As a result of the monitoring conducted by the Temporary Commission against Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats of the Milli Majlis within its powers, it was determined that following the illegal actions against our compatriots in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, a wide-ranging information campaign against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis living in Russia was launched by various news channels and individuals in the Russian media, as well as on the Telegram platform.

During our investigations, we observed widespread propaganda on the aforementioned resources of aggressive behavior and inhumane attitude towards our compatriots, and provocative calls related to the taking of unfriendly steps against Azerbaijan.

Previously, we have provided detailed statements on attempts to influence Azerbaijan’s activities based on international law and national interests through various hybrid threat tools.

The Temporary Commission against Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats, in coordination with the relevant committees, the Office of the Milli Majlis, and other state bodies, is taking preventive measures against disinformation campaigns against our country.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing information campaign, the Commission calls on our compatriots living in Azerbaijan to rely on and believe only the information provided by Azerbaijani state institutions and officials.”

The statement comes amid rising tensions following the violent treatment and deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in Yekaterinburg, which have triggered both diplomatic reactions and growing concern over disinformation tactics aimed at harming Azerbaijan’s international image and unity.