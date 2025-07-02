Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan see strong prospects for cooperation in digitalization

2 July 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have promising opportunities to collaborate in the field of digitalization, according to Asan Jakishev, Head of the Secretariat of Kazakhstan’s Chamber of Foreign Trade.

Azernews reports that he shared this with journalists during the 6th ECO Business Forum, held under the theme “Promoting Investment and Trade as Catalysts for Sustainable Development in the ECO Region.”

“Kazakhstan holds significant advantages in digitalization, and we actively encourage Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan to further develop this sector. Digital solutions simplify governance, improve citizens’ quality of life, and open up new opportunities for cooperation. Therefore, I see strong prospects for collaboration between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in this area,” Jakishev said.

He also expressed confidence in the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

“Traditionally, we cooperate in important sectors such as the food industry, agro-industrial complex, and energy. At the same time, new opportunities and incentives are emerging, especially for the development of the IT sector,” Jakishev noted.

Jakishev emphasized that today’s ECO Forum serves as an effective platform for discussing all current and relevant issues.