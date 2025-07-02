Azerbaijan accelerates green ambitions through strategic partnership with World Bank

2 July 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The project’s core objective is to enhance the capacity and reliability of Azerbaijan’s energy transmission network, enabling it to safely incorporate up to 1.8 gigawatts of electricity generated from renewable sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. This capacity expansion is pivotal given the government’s broader goal to position Azerbaijan not only as a net producer but as...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!